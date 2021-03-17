Another World War? Retired Admiral James Stavridis on the past, present, and future of conflict | Frank Buckley Interviews

Janice P. Nimura is a writer and recipient of a Public Scholar Award from the National Endowment for the Humanities. She is the author of the new book "The Doctors Blackwell: How Two Pioneering Sisters Brought Medicine to Women and Women to Medicine." Her previous book, "Daughters of the Samurai: A Journey from East to West and Back," was a New York Times Notable book in 2015.

Dr. Nicole Sandhu is a board-certified internist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Dr. Sandhu has coauthored 40 peer-reviewed publications and five medical textbook chapters and has served in many positions at the Mayo Clinic including course co-director for the Internal Medicine Board Review Course and associate editor of the Mayo Clinic Internal Medicine Board Review textbook. She is the president of the American Medical Women's Association.

During this podcast, Janice P. Nimura discusses her new book "The Doctors Blackwell" and explains why Elizabeth Blackwell was determined to become the first woman to earn a medical degree in the United States. She also reveals that Dr. Blackwell wasn't interested in joining the women's rights movement of the 19th century. Dr. Nicole Sandhu discusses the challenges that still exist for women in medicine in the 21st century.

