Wednesday marks 30 years since a magnitude 6.7 earthquake rocked Northridge.

The quake, caused be a sudden rupture of a previously undocumented blind thrust fault, damaged the Santa Monica Freeway, started almost 500 fires, killed more than 60 people and destroyed 50,000 housing units.

In an interview for Frank Buckley Interviews, world renowned seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones sat down to discuss the 30th anniversary.

When asked about our ability to survive another 6.7 magnitude earthquake if it were to hit Northridge today, Jones said, “There will be much fewer collapsed apartment buildings. We lost 50,000 housing units in Los Angeles in Northridge. I don’t think it’s going to happen. The thing is, it won’t be that location. It’ll be somewhere else.”

When asked why we can’t predict when the big one will hit even with all the warning systems and advancements, Jones responded, “The problem is that we think they [earthquakes] begin and end in different ways. Lots of them get started all the time, but which one grows into a ‘big one’ is not connected to how it starts. If that’s really true, we haven’t proven that, prediction as you’re asking for it is impossible.”

Jones has worked hard to help educate California on how to be prepared for earthquakes. But, is there anything she would change when it comes to preparation?

“We are intentionally building buildings that will be a complete financial loss after an earthquake, and uninhabitable,” she said, adding that a lot of new high rises in downtown Los Angeles meet “life safety only” standard, meaning they aren’t guaranteed to stand after an earthquake.

You can see the full interview with Dr. Lucy Jones and the advice she has on how to prepare for earthquakes on Frank Buckley Interviews, Sunday, Jan. 14 at 5 a.m.