Ari Shapiro is one of the hosts of NPR’s award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, All Things Considred. The broadcast journalist has reported from across the globe and the U.S. and has won numerous awards including two national Edward R. Murrow awards; one for his reporting on the life and death of Breonna Taylor, and another for his coverage of the Trump Administration’s asylum policies on the US-Mexico border. Shapiro is also a singer, appearing with the group Pink Martini. He debuted with Pink Martini at the Hollywood Bowl in 2009 and has since performed live at places like Carnegie Hall in New York, The Royal Albert Hall in London and L’Olympia in Paris. In 2019 he created the show Och and Oy with Tony Award winner Alan Cumming, and they continue to tour the country with it.

During this podcast, Shapiro discusses his life and career and his new book The Best Strangers in the World: Stories from a Life Spent Listening.

