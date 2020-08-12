Ask the experts: Back to school & COVID-19 | Frank Buckley Interviews

The school year is getting underway with distance learning once again. How can students, parents, and educators make the best of what’s clearly not the ideal way for learning to happen? When will it be safe to return to the classroom? On this episode of Frank Buckley Interviews, the experts weigh in to answer these questions and more. Our guests are Stanford University’s Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, Professor and Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Stanford Medical School and the Lucille Packard Children’s Hospital. Also joining us is Bibb Hubbard, the founder and CEO of Learning Heroes, a non-profit that helps parents to support their children in the learning process, and pediatrician Dr. Tanya Altman, a nationally recognized child health expert.
Related show links:
Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”: Apple Podcasts| RSS
Twitter: FrankBuckleyTV
Facebook: FrankBuckley
Instagram: FrankBuckleyTV
Email: FrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com
About the Podcast: “Frank Buckley Interviews”
More podcasts from KTLA: Coronavirus Daily| Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery | Friends with Friends