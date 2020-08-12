Ask the experts: Back to school & COVID-19 | Frank Buckley Interviews

Ambassador Susan Rice served as national security adviser and as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during the Obama Administration. She is also on the shortlist to be Joe Biden's vice-presidential running mate. We revisit a conversation with Ambassador Rice from November 2019, during which she discussed the possibility that she might seek elected office. She also acknowledged that for some people, her name has become synonymous with Benghazi, Libya and the attack on the American diplomatic facilities that resulted in the deaths of four Americans.

During this podcast, Ambassador Rice discusses her explanation of the Benghazi attack, and reveals the personal toll the criticism had on her family including her young daughter. Ambassador Rice also talks about what she feels were the successes and failures of the Obama Administration. And she explains why she decided to write her book "Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For."