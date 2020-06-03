Author Lisa Napoli chronicles the birth of 24-hour news| Frank Buckley Interviews

40 years ago this week, CNN, the first all news television channel, launched, and it’s still going strong today. The story of how CNN started is chronicled in Lisa Napoli’s new book, Up All Night: Ted Turner, CNN, and the Birth of 24-Hour News. Frank recently interviewed Lisa for a virtual Live Talks LA event, where they discussed the life of CNN founder Ted Turner, how the network came to be, and how the network has evolved over the years. Lisa also answers questions from readers about the book and her research.
Related show links:
Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”: Apple Podcasts| RSS
Twitter: FrankBuckleyTV
Facebook: FrankBuckley
Instagram: FrankBuckleyTV
Email: FrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com
About the Podcast: “Frank Buckley Interviews”
More podcasts from KTLA: Coronavirus Daily| Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery | Friends with Friends