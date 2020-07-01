Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

Bernie Taupin, Elton John Songwriter/Visual Artist | Frank Buckley Interviews

Frank Buckley Interviews
Posted: / Updated:
Frank Buckley appears alongside Bernie Taupin

This week, we revisit a conversation with the Bernie Taupin. Taupin is Elton John’s longtime songwriting partner and wrote the lyrics to most of the songs you’ve heard Elton John sing. The friendship and professional relationship between Bernie taipan and Elton John is chronicled in the film “Rocketman.”

Last summer, Bernie was in town to open an art exhibition in Beverly Hills at Gallery Michael. Bernie’s artwork features the American flag. Bernie Taupin, despite his British upbringing, says he is a patriotic American. He was influenced by American music and culture growing up. He wants to make sure Americans don’t forget American music legends like Woody Guthrie, Jimmy Martin, and Muddy Waters. 

In this conversation, Bernie talks about his deep love for America, and about his decades long friendship and professional relationship with Elton John.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”Apple PodcastsRSS

TwitterFrankBuckleyTV
FacebookFrankBuckley
InstagramFrankBuckleyTV
EmailFrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com
About the Podcast“Frank Buckley Interviews”
More podcasts from KTLA: Coronavirus DailySpoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery | Friends with Friends

Share this story

New episodes of the "Frank Buckley Interviews" podcast are released every Wednesday.

Explore KTLA Podcasts

California Cooking | Diva Defined | Frank Buckley Interviews | Home Made | Keepin’ It Friel | Mama Mentality | Rich on Tech | Spoken Dreams | The News Director's Office | CoronavirusDaily | Friends with Friends

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter