“Best of mixtape”: 80s music flashback | Frank Buckley Interviews

President Trump has been saying that former President Barack Obama should be investigated, suggesting that Obama acted illegally when FBI agents began investigating President Trump's first National Security Adviser Michael Flynn in late 2016. Flynn would eventually resign and admit to lying to FBI agents about his contacts with the Russian ambassador to the U.S.

What exactly was the FBI's thinking when agents started looking into Michael Flynn? Why did the FBI launch an investigation into the Trump campaign's ties with Russia? Former FBI supervisory agent Josh Campbell was in the inner circle when those decisions were being made. He was a special assistant to then FBI director James Comey. We revisit a conversation with Josh Campbell, who takes us inside the early days of the Russia investigation, and his book Crossfire Hurricane: Inside Donald Trump's War on the FBI.