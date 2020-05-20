“Best of mixtape”: 80s music flashback | Frank Buckley Interviews

This week, we’re looking back at conversations with music icons from the 1980s. First, Curt Smith from the band Tears for Fears gets candid about his tumultuous relationship with longtime friend and bandmate Roland Orzabal. He shared details on their falling out, the break up of the band, and how a reunion a decade later eventually led them to making music together again. Mark Mothersbaugh is a co-founder of DEVO and is now a big-time composer for film & television. Mark shares how the DEVO hit “Whip It” came to be, and what the seemingly non-sensical lyrics are actually about. Finally, pop sensation Taylor Dayne reveals how her hit Tell it to My Heart launched her career and became the anthem of the late 1980s.
