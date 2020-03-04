Live Now
“Best Of” Mixtape: Comedians | Frank Buckley Interviews

Frank Buckley Interviews

On this episode of the podcast, it’s a look back at some of the many hilarious comedians who have joined us on the program. Gabriel Iglesia’s, perhaps best known as “Fluffy,” opens up about growing up in Section 8 housing, and how doing celebrity impressions for a school talent show was his introduction to performing. Paula Poundstone also talks on her introduction to comedy, and how comedy is a way to bridge people together. Finally, George Lopez reflects on his successful career despite his tough upbringing and hardships.

  • Frank Buckley interviewing Gabriel Iglesias.
  • Frank visits with George Lopez at his Hollywood Hills home.

