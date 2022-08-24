On this episode of the podcast, we revisit conversations with documentarians. You’ll hear portions of conversations with filmmakers Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk. Their documentary “Lead Me Home” shares stories of people living on the streets in Seattle, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. You’ll also hear about combat camerwomen from documentarian Heather O’Neill, whose documentary “No Ordinary Life” was an official selection at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. Oscar-winning filmmaker Bryan Fogel also talks about his documentary “The Dissident,” about the brutal murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Finally, Karis Jagger and Fabienne Toback talk about their Netflix documentary series, “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America.”

