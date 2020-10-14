“Best Of” Mixtape: Lakers Legends | Frank Buckley Interviews

Frank Buckley Interviews

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Los Angeles Lakers are the 2020 NBA champions! To celebrate their victory over the Miami Heat, we’re looking back at conversations with some Lakers legends. First, the late great Kobe Bryant talks about his work ethic, the Mamba Mentality, and more. Byron Scott, who one 3 championships with the Lakers during the “Showtime” era, opens up about his rocky start with the team, and how he forged ahead after being let go as head coach. Finally, James Worthy, who also played with the “Showtime” Lakers, talks about his time on the team, and playing with other NBA greats like Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan. 

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”Apple PodcastsRSS

TwitterFrankBuckleyTV
FacebookFrankBuckley
InstagramFrankBuckleyTV
EmailFrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com
About the Podcast“Frank Buckley Interviews”
More podcasts from KTLA: Coronavirus DailySpoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery | Friends with Friends

Share this story

New episodes of the "Frank Buckley Interviews" podcast are released every Wednesday.

Explore KTLA Podcasts

California Cooking | Diva Defined | Frank Buckley Interviews | Home Made | Keepin’ It Friel | Mama Mentality | Rich on Tech | Spoken Dreams | The News Director's Office | CoronavirusDaily | Friends with Friends

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter