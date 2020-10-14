“Best Of” Mixtape: Lakers Legends | Frank Buckley Interviews

The Los Angeles Lakers are the 2020 NBA champions! To celebrate their victory over the Miami Heat, we’re looking back at conversations with some Lakers legends. First, the late great Kobe Bryant talks about his work ethic, the Mamba Mentality, and more. Byron Scott, who one 3 championships with the Lakers during the “Showtime” era, opens up about his rocky start with the team, and how he forged ahead after being let go as head coach. Finally, James Worthy, who also played with the “Showtime” Lakers, talks about his time on the team, and playing with other NBA greats like Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan.
Related show links:
Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”: Apple Podcasts| RSS
Twitter: FrankBuckleyTV
Facebook: FrankBuckley
Instagram: FrankBuckleyTV
Email: FrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com
About the Podcast: “Frank Buckley Interviews”
More podcasts from KTLA: Coronavirus Daily| Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery | Friends with Friends