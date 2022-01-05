“Best Of” Mixtape: Physicists | Frank Buckley Interviews

On this episode of the podcast, we revisit conversations with renowned physicists from 2021. You’ll hear portions of conversations with Professor Avi Loeb, the former chair of Harvard’s astronomy department. He believes it’s possible that in 2017, our solar system was visited by an object created by alien intelligence. We also talked to Professor Brian Greene, a theoretical physicist who took us on a journey from the Big Bang to the end of time. We also spent time with professor Michio Kaku who talked to us about his book, The God Equation: The quest for a Theory of everything.
