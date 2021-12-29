“Best Of” Mixtape: Top Downloads of 2021 | Frank Buckley Interviews

As 2021 draws to a close, we’re counting down our most downloaded episodes of the year. First, author Katie Engelhart discusses the history and current state of assisted suicide and the right to die including stories of individuals who have chosen to end their lives to end suffering. We also hear from Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, one of several government staffers tasked with listening in during President Trump’s infamous phone call to Ukraine’s President which was at the center of President Trump’s first impeachment. Andy Martino discusses the 2019 Houston Astros cheating scandal. Lisa Marshall opens up about the challenges and moments of grace caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s Diseases. Finally, Caitlyn Jenner discusses her run for California governor during the states failed 2021 recall election.
Related show links:
- Katie Engelhart Full Episode
- Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman Full Episode
- Andy Martino Full Episode
- Lisa Marshall Full Episode
- Caitlyn Jenner Full Episode
Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”: Apple Podcasts| RSS
Twitter: FrankBuckleyTV
Facebook: FrankBuckley
Instagram: FrankBuckleyTV
Email: FrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com
About the Podcast: “Frank Buckley Interviews”
More podcasts from KTLA: Coronavirus Daily| Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery | Friends with Friends