"Best Of" Mixtape: Top Downloads of 2021

Frank Buckley Interviews

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As 2021 draws to a close, we’re counting down our most downloaded episodes of the year. First, author Katie Engelhart discusses the history and current state of assisted suicide and the right to die including stories of individuals who have chosen to end their lives to end suffering. We also hear from Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, one of several government staffers tasked with listening in during President Trump’s infamous phone call to Ukraine’s President which was at the center of President Trump’s first impeachment. Andy Martino discusses the 2019 Houston Astros cheating scandal. Lisa Marshall opens up about the challenges and moments of grace caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s Diseases. Finally, Caitlyn Jenner discusses her run for California governor during the states failed 2021 recall election.

