Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

“Best of” mixtape: We miss sports! | Frank Buckley Interviews

Frank Buckley Interviews

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Do you find yourself missing watching live sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic? We know we do! In this episode of the podcast, we’re looking back at stories from a couple of sports legends from early in the podcast’s history. First, Lakers legend and Hall of Fame James Worthy recalls playing ball with a young Michael Jordan. He reveals his favorite player he’s played with, and what it was like playing during one of the team’s most exciting periods – the “Showtime” era. Then, treasured sportscaster Vin Scully shares his voice with us once again. He reflects on some of his many memories from his 67 years with the Dodgers.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Coronavirus Daily”via Apple Podcasts | Spotify RSS

Bobby Gonzalez on social media: Instagram
Christina Pascucci on social media: Instagram | Twitter
KTLA Podcasts on social media: Instagram |Twitter 
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery

Share this story

Frank Buckley Interviews New episodes of the "Frank Buckley Interviews" podcast are released every Wednesday.

Explore KTLA Podcasts

California Cooking | Diva Defined | Frank Buckley Interviews | Home Made | Keepin’ It Friel | Mama Mentality | Rich on Tech | Spoken Dreams | The News Director's Office

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter