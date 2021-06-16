Bill Bratton, Retired Chief of Police | Frank Buckley Interviews

Bill Bratton served as chief of the Los Angeles Police Department, chief of the New York City Transit Police, and commissioner of the Boston Police Department and the New York City Police Department. Bratton’s new book “The Profession” is both a searching examination of the path of policing over the past fifty years, for good and also for ill, and a master class in transformative leadership. 

