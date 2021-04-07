Bob Bergen, “Porky Pig” voice actor | Frank Buckley Interviews

Bob Bergen is an actor and voice over artist best known as the voice of Porky Pig. He has also been lent his voice to Minions, Wreck it Ralph, Cars and many other movies and TV shows. Bergen’s voice talents will also be heard in new upcoming episodes of the Looney Tunes on HBO Max later this month, and the much celebrated return of the Space Jam franchise with the upcoming release of Space Jam: A New Legacy starring LeBron James.

During this episode from 2019, Bob reveals how he snuck his way onto a movie studio lot as a teenager to meet the legendary “Man of 1000 Voices” Mel Blanc to watch his idol work. Bob also discusses his career and how a thank you note to Casey Kasem for an autographed picture led to his biggest break. Bob also tells us how he develops the voices of characters.

