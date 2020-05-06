Brad Meltzer, Author | Frank Buckley Interviews

Frank Buckley appears alongside Brad Meltzer.

Brad Meltzer is the author of the new book, The Lincoln Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill America’s 16th President and Why It Failed. He has also written 12 thrillers–all of them best-sellers on the New York Times Best Seller list including his book The Escape Artist. Brad also writes non-fiction and children’s books and he has the rare distinction of having had his books on the best seller lists for the multiple categories of fiction, non-fiction, advice, children’s books and comic books. Brad is also a TV host who hosts the History Channel TV shows “Decoded” and “Lost History.”

In this episode of the podcast, we revisit a conversation from 2018 about his then newest book The Escape Artist. We have also included his recent appearance on the KTLA Morning News to discuss his latest book The Lincoln Conspiracy.

