Brad Meltzer is the New York Times Best Selling author of a dozen thrillers including his newest one “The Lightning Rod.” The prolific author also writes the “Ordinary People Change the World” series of children’s books and is the author of several non-fiction books such as The First Conspiracy and The Lincoln Conspiracy along with several comic books. Meltzer is also the host of Brad Meltzer’s Decoded and Brad Meltzer’s Lost History on the History Channel. Meltzer was previously on Frank Buckley Interviews in 2018.

During this podcast, Meltzer discusses the research and true-life inspirations that spawned the characters in The Lightning Rod. He reveals how rejection early in his writing career both haunts him and drives him to work to succeed. Brad also takes listeners behind the scenes of his writing process and into his childhood to help his readers to understand why he chooses to write about certain subjects.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”: via iTunes | RSS

Twitter: FrankBuckleyTV

Facebook: FrankBuckley

Instagram: FrankBuckleyTV

Email: FrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com

About the Podcast: “Frank Buckley Interviews”

More podcasts from KTLA: The News Director’s Office | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery