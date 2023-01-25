Brad Meltzer is the author of 13 New York Times Best Selling thrillers including his most recent The Lightning Rod. He is also the rare author who has had books in multiple categories of best sellers including Non-Fiction, Advice, and Children’s Books. He is the recipient of an Eisner Award for comic books. His newest book is The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill.

During this podcast (Brad’s third appearance on Frank Buckley Interviews), he discusses the true-life attempt to assassinate the leaders of the Allied powers of World War II, the U.S., Great Britain, and the Soviet Union during a meeting in Iran. He also delves into the history of Nazism in America, and Brad also warns about the dangers of a resurgence in authoritarianism among the extreme right across the globe.

