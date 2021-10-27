Brian Greene, theoretical physicist/author | Frank Buckley Interviews

Professor Brian Greene is a physicist, mathematician, and string theorist. He is the author of the book “Until the End of Time: Mind, Matter, and Our Search for Meaning in an Evolving Universe.” The book is described as a “breathtaking new exploration of the cosmos and our quest to find meaning in the face of this vast expanse. Greene takes us on a journey from the big bang to the end of time, exploring how lasting structures formed, how life and mind emerged, and how we grapple with our existence through narrative, myth, religion, creative expression, science, the quest for truth, and a deep longing for the eternal.”

New episodes of the "Frank Buckley Interviews" podcast are released every Wednesday.

