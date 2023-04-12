Cary Elwes is an actor who is perhaps best known for his roles as Westley in The Princess Bride, Dr. Lawrence Gordon in the Saw film series, and Robin Hood in Robinhood: Men in Tights. He is currently starring in the Guy Ritchie film Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre and in Sweetwater. This summer, he appears in Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One.

During this podcast, Elwes discusses his life and career and his role as Ned Irish, the founder and president of the New York Knickerbockers, in Sweetwater, a movie about Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton, the first African American player to get a contract to play in the NBA.

