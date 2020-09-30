CEO Dan Price on taking a huge pay cut to pay his employees a $70K minimum wage | Frank Buckley Interviews

Dan Price is founder and CEO of Gravity Payments, a credit card processing and technology. In 2015, Price announced that employees would begin receiving a $70,000 minimum annual salary and that he would take a massive cut to his million dollar salary to make that happen.



During this podcast, Price reveals why he did it, how it worked out, and how he believes other companies can do more to provide workers with a living wage. He also discusses his new book: Worth It–How a Million-Dollar Pay Cut and a $70,000 Minimum Wage Revealed a Better Way of Doing Business.

