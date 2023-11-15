Chase Millsap is a combat veteran who served in both the U.S. Army as a Green Beret and in the Marines. He is now a filmmaker whose latest effort is “Small Town Strong,” a documentary about Dale King, an Army war veteran who returned home from Iraq to find his hometown Portsmouth, Ohio, ravaged by the opioid epidemic.

During this special podcast during National Veterans and Military Families Month , you’ll learn about Dale’s inspirational battle to transform lives and his hometown, and you’ll hear how these two combat veterans are working to inspire and to help their fellow veterans.

