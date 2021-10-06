Combat Camerawomen | Frank Buckley Interviews

A new documentary from filmmaker Heather O’Neill explores the work and lives of combat camerawomen. “No Ordinary Life” was an official selection at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival and features interviews with CNN videographers and correspondents.

During this podcast, O’Neill and veteran news camerawoman Maria Fleet discuss the dangerous assignments and personal costs that women experience while covering wars, revolutions, and disasters around the world.

