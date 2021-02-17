Coping with grief | Frank Buckley Interviews

Melissa Gould is the author of the Amazon best selling “Widowish: A Memoir,” a book chronicling the death of her husband Joel seven years ago and the way Melissa dealt with the loss and moving forward with her life, including raising their 13-year-old daughter. David Kessler is a grief expert and the author of several books including the best selling “Finding Meaning: The Sixth Stage of Grief.” 

During this podcast, Melissa recounts the intimate details of her husband’s final days and what it was like to suddenly find herself moving forward without the love of her life as a widow and mother to a teenage daughter. David take us inside the process of grieving–something many people are doing today amidst the pandemic to give us tools with which to cope with loss.

New episodes of the "Frank Buckley Interviews" podcast are released every Wednesday.

