Covid-19 coronavirus special report | Frank Buckley Interviews

Jo Koy is a comedian who is setting records as he sells out venues across the U.S. He has appeared in stand-up comedy specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. Two of his concert specials are streaming now on Netflix. Jo's comedy album "Live From Seattle" reached #1 on the Billboard charts in April of 2019. Jo appeared as a season regular roundtable guest on 140 episodes of Chelsea Lately.He has a weekly podcast "The Koy Pond with Jo Koy" from Starburns Audio.

During this podcast, Jo discusses his life and career and reveals how he self-financed his first Netflix special because the streaming service didn't want to fund it. He also talks about his family and his process of creating comedy and a recently announced film based on Jo's life to be produced by Steven Spielberg's Amblin Partners and Dan Lin's Rideback.