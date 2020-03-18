Covid-19 coronavirus special report | Frank Buckley Interviews

This week, we’re featuring two guests on this special Covid-19 coronavirus edition of the podcast. Our first guest is Carl Goldman, a Santa Clarita resident and owner of radio station KHTS, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 after being quarantined aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked at Yokohama, Japan. He spent more than 40 days in quarantine aboard the cruise ship and then in Omaha, Nebraska. Our second guest is UCLA’s Professor of Epidemiology Anne W. Rimoin, Ph.D, M.P.H., director of the Center for Global and Immigrant Health at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. She is one of the world’s leading experts on emerging infectious diseases. During this podcast, Carl Goldman discusses his Covid-19 diagnosis, his quarantine, and his recovery from the disease. Professor Anne Rimoin answers our questions about why this novel virus has emerged now, what we can expect in the weeks and months ahead, how social distancing and other measures work to reduce and slow the spread of the virus, and why that could stop our hospitals and healthcare institutions from being overwhelmed as more people become infected.
