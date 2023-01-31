Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh are the creative minds behind the Disney Channel’s long-running animation series “Phineas and Ferb.” New episodes appeared on the network from 2007-2015. It was announced this month that Povenmire will revive the series as part of a new deal with Disney branded television. 40 new episodes will air over 2 seasons once they’re completed, according to Variety. In this interview from March 2017, the “Phineas and Ferb” co-creators joined Frank Buckley to discuss their then new show on Disney XD called “Milo Murphy’s Law.”

On this podcast, you’ll hear how the two animators first began working together, how “Phineas and Ferb was conceived by the creative partners, and how it took more than a decade to get a studio to green light what would eventually result in a wildly successful run of shows.

Related show links

Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”: via iTunes | RSS

Twitter: FrankBuckleyTV

Facebook: FrankBuckley

Instagram: FrankBuckleyTV

Email: FrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com

About the Podcast: “Frank Buckley Interviews”

More podcasts from KTLA: The News Director’s Office | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery