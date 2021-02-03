Director Bryan Fogel on his new documentary the murder Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi | Frank Buckley Interviews

Bryan Fogel is the Academy Award winning director of the 2017 film Icarus, the documentary thriller that tracked exposed Russia’s Olympic doping scheme. His new documentary is The Dissident about the murder of Saudi Arabian dissident and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

During this podcast, Bryan discusses the making of The Dissident including his views on whether Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman was involved in directing the murder. We also discuss Bryan’s access to Turkish investigators and their evidence, Khashoggi’s fiancée and how he gained her trust, and the dangers Bryan faced in being in close contact with a Saudi activist intent on bringing reform to Saudi Arabia.

