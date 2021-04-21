Dolores Huerta continues to fight for civil and labor rights | Frank Buckley Interviews

Dolores Huerta is a labor leader and civil rights activist who, along with Cesar Chavez, co-founded the National Farmworkers Association. Huerta helped organize the Delano grape strike in 1965 in California, and was the lead negotiator in the workers’ contract that was created afterwards. In this episode of Frank Buckley Interviews, Dolores Huerta talks about her ongoing work for labor rights and civil rights.
Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”: Apple Podcasts| RSS
Twitter: FrankBuckleyTV
Facebook: FrankBuckley
Instagram: FrankBuckleyTV
Email: FrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com
About the Podcast: “Frank Buckley Interviews”
More podcasts from KTLA: Coronavirus Daily| Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery | Friends with Friends