Dr. Barbara F. Walter, ‘How Civil Wars Start’ | Frank Buckley Interviews

Dr. Barbara F. Walter is the Rohr Professor of International Affairs at the University of California San Diego and is one of the world’s leading experts on civil wars. Professor Walter is the author of the new book “How Civil Wars Start: And How to Stop Them.”
During this podcast, Professor Walter discusses how she and other experts used their expertise on the government-funded Political Instability Task Force to predict future conflicts around the world, and how when she applied those same criteria to the U.S., the conclusion is that the U.S. is closer to another civil war than most of us realize.
