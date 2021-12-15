Dr. Michael Breus on unleashing the energy to achieve your dreams | Frank Buckley Interviews

Michael Breus is a clinical psychologist and sleep specialist known as “America’s Sleep Doctor.” Breus is also co-author of the new book “Energize!: Go from Dragging Ass to Kicking It in 30 Days.” In the book, Dr. Breus and Soul Cycle instructor Stacey Griffith use the scientifically proven core principles of chronobiology and biological body type to offer an easy-to-understand, personalized program of small, daily movements, sleeping and fasting on schedule, and mood hacks to give readers a boost of energy, promote happiness, and fight off fatigue.
Related show links:
Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”: Apple Podcasts| RSS
Twitter: FrankBuckleyTV
Facebook: FrankBuckley
Instagram: FrankBuckleyTV
Email: FrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com
About the Podcast: “Frank Buckley Interviews”
More podcasts from KTLA: Coronavirus Daily| Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery | Friends with Friends