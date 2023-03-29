Dr. Sian Proctor is a geoscientist, college professor, “space artist,” and astronaut who was the mission pilot aboard the historic Inspiration 4 all-civilian orbital mission to space. In doing so, she became the first African American woman to pilot a spacecraft in orbit. Dr. Proctor is the Chief Inspiration Officer for Star Harbor which aims to be the world’s first spaceflight training facility and research and development campus accessible to the public.
During this podcast, Dr. Proctor takes listeners inside the Space X Crew Dragon spacecraft and its mission, and discusses the future of space exploration, Mars missions, and space tourism.
