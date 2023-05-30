Elise Hu is an NPR host-at-large based in Culver City and was the founding bureau chief and international correspondent for NPR’s, Seoul, South Korea office. She is the author of the new book “Flawless: Lessons in Looks and Culture from the K Beauty Capital.”

During this podcast, Hu discusses the Korean obsession with beauty and beauty products that she observed and reported on during her tenure in South Korea. She talks about the cultural pressures the beauty industry has placed on people especially women. And she reveals how those pressures affected her personally.

