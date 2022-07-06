Giller Prize, and Station Eleven, a finalist for a National Book Award and the PEN/Faulkner Award. It won the 2015 Arthur C. Clarke Award and was adapted as a limited series for HBO Max. Her new book is Sea of Tranquility.

During this podcast, Emily St. John Mandel discusses her approach to writing, her friendship and collaboration with TV showrunner Patrick Somerville on Station 11 (including how they met as young authors years before at a reading of their novels attended by four people), and her personal view on themes she explores in her books like time travel.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”: via iTunes | RSS

Twitter: FrankBuckleyTV

Facebook: FrankBuckley

Instagram: FrankBuckleyTV

Email: FrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com

About the Podcast: “Frank Buckley Interviews”

More podcasts from KTLA: The News Director’s Office | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery