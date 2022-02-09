Eric Dickerson, Former L.A. Rams Player | Frank Buckley Interviews

Eric Dickerson is a former Los Angeles Rams running back and Hall of Fame player who ran for 13,259 yards during his 11-year career. Dickerson is number 7 on the NFL’s all-time rushing leaders list. He is the author of the new book “Watch My Smoke: The Eric Dickerson Story.”

During this podcast, Dickerson previews Super Bowl 56 and the key players he’ll be watching, he reveals his personal views on alleged racism in the NFL and the lawsuit by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, and he talks about the controversies that surrounded his career and life as a football player.

New episodes of the "Frank Buckley Interviews" podcast are released every Wednesday.

