Erwin Chemerinsky, Berkeley Law Dean | Frank Buckley Interviews

Professor Erwin Chemerinsky is the Dean of Berkeley Law at the University of California. Prior to joining Berkeley Law as the Jesse H. Choper Distinguished Professor of Law, Dean Chemerinsky was the founding Dean and Distinguished Professor of Law, and Raymond Pryke Professor of First Amendment Law, at the University of California, Irvine School of Law. Before that, he was the Alston and Bird Professor of Law and Political Science at Duke University. He is the author of 14 books including his new book “Presumed Guilty: How the Supreme Court Empowered the Police and Subverted Civil Rights.”

During this podcast, Dean Chemerinsky examines the new term Supreme Court term that began this month with three new conservative justices appointed during the Trump Administration and considers whether landmark rulings such as Roe V Wade will be overturned. He also discusses police powers, police brutality, and the George Floyd murder in the context of the Supreme Court rulings.

