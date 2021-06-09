Failures & successes of American power with Robert Gates | Frank Buckley Interview

Dr. Robert M. Gates is a former Secretary of Defense and former CIA Director. Secretary Gates joined the CIA as an entry level employee in 1966 and spent 27 years as an intelligence professional. During his career of public service, he served eight presidents including George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

During this podcast, Secretary Gates discusses threats the U.S. faces including from China, Russia, and cyber criminals. He also talks about his new book “Exercise of Power: American Failures, Successes, and a New Path Forward in the Post-Cold War World.”

