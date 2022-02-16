‘Fargo’ showrunner Noah Hawley discusses making a fresh TV series from a film classic | Frank Buckley Interviews

Noah Hawley is the creator, primary writer, and executive producer of the television series “Fargo” on FX. The series, which has now run for four seasons, is set in the universe of the film “Fargo” by the Joel and Ethan Coen. Noah Hawley is also an author, having written five novels. His latest book, titled ‘Anthem,’ is an epic literary thriller set where America is right now, in which a band of unlikely heroes sets out on a quest to save one innocent life—and might end up saving us all.

In this episode of the podcast, Noah Hawley talks about how he approached adapting a respected film into a fresh television series. He also talks about his process for writing for television and books. Noah also discusses how the real-life challenges the world has faced over the last few years have influenced his novel.

