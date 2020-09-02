Father Greg Boyle helps former gang members transform into healthy & productive individuals | Frank Buckley Interviews

Father Gregory Boyle is a Jesuit priest and the founder and executive director of Homeboy Industries, a world famous gang intervention, rehabilitation and re-entry program in Los Angeles. The program provides training and employment to former gang members along with services like tattoo removal, substance abuse support, and mental health therapy. Homebody Industries was recently awarded the 2020 Humanitarian Prize from the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, which recognizes one non-profit organization per year for its extraordinary contributions toward alleviating human suffering and comes with $2.5 million dollars in unrestricted funding.

During this podcast, Father Greg discusses what he’s learned about why people join gangs and commit violence, he reveals how he and others help former gang members to heal, grow and transform into productive and healthy individuals, and he talks about a new documentary “Healing Trauma: Beyond Gangs and Prison” from Brave New Films and director Robert Greenwald.

