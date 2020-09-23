Filmmaker Billy Ray shares the inside story of FBI Director James Comey | Frank Buckley Interviews

Billy Ray is the writer and director of Showtime’s “The Comey Rule.” The two-part series, based on former FBI Director James Comey’s memoir, examines the relationship between Comey and President Trump during the first months of the Trump presidency. Jeff Daniels portrays Director Comey in the series. Brendan Gleesen plays Donald Trump.

Billy Ray is drawn to real-life stories. He was nominated for an Oscar for his screenplay for Captain Phillips. He wrote and directed Breach, about the the traitorous FBI agent Robert Hansen, and he wrote and directed Shattered Glass about the rise and fall of the troubled New Republic writer Stephen Glass, who had fabricated stories for the magazine. More recently, he wrote Richard Jewell for director Clint Eastwood. Billy has also written plenty of other pure-fiction movies as well, including The Hunger Games, Terminator: Dark Fate, Gemini Man, Overlord, Flight Plan, and State of Play.

