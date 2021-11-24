Fiona Hill, Former National Security Council Sr. Director for European and Russian Affairs | Frank Buckley Interviews

Fiona Hill is the Robert Bosch senior fellow in the Center on the United States and Europe in the Foreign Policy program at the Brookings Institution. She was the senior director for European and Russian Affairs for the National Security Council from 2017-2019. From 2006-2009, she was an intelligence officer for at the National Intelligence Council. In 2020, In November 2019, Dr. Hill testified at impeachment hearings being held by the House Intelligence Committee as it investigated allegations of abuse of office by President Trump. Dr. Hill told the committee that President Trump and his aides were thwarting U.S. foreign policy in an effort to help President Trump.

During this podcast, Dr. Hill takes us inside the tense process and recounts her testimony and reveals how she believes the Trump team’s actions played into Russia’s hands. She also discusses her new book “There’s Nothing for You Here: Finding Opportunity in the 21st Century,” which tells the story of how an immigrant from the UK who grew up in a working class coal mining community, ended up testifying before a congressional committee considering impeachment of the President of the United States.

