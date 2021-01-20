Frank Figliuzzi, Former FBI Asst. Director for Counterintellgience

Frank Figliuzzi is a former FBI assistant director in charge of counterintelligence who currently works as a national security contributor for NBC News and MSNBC. He is the author of a new book “The FBI Way: Inside the Bureau’s Code of Excellence.”
During this podcast, Figliuzzi discusses the January 6th insurrection, security threats against the U.S. from within the nation from white supremacists and extremists who believe the 2020 election of President Joe Biden was not legitimate. He also explains how the Russia investigation during the Trump Administration was justified.
