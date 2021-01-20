Frank Figliuzzi, Former FBI Asst. Director for Counterintellgience

Los Angeles is the epicenter of the Covid 19 pandemic. By the end of this week, the total case count is expected to exceed one million people. The rate of infection is alarming--an average of 10 people are infected every minute in Los Angeles County. The virus has claimed the lives of more than 2,300 people in the county since New Year's Day.

During this podcast, we discuss the Covid 19 crisis and what it's like inside an ICU unit with ICU Nurse Manager Wesley Willard of Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital. Dr. David Smith, head of Infectious Diseases and Global Public Health at UC San Diego's School of Medicine, tells us about the large-scale ACTIV-2 study aimed at helping Covid patients to avoid hospitalization. Finally, Dr. Tanya Altmann, pediatrician and best-selling author, has information on how those infected with Covid 19 can best care for themselves at home if they don't require hospitalization.