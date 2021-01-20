Frank Figliuzzi, Former FBI Asst. Director for Counterintellgience

Frank Buckley Interviews

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Frank Figliuzzi is a former FBI assistant director in charge of counterintelligence who currently works as a national security contributor for NBC News and MSNBC. He is the author of a new book “The FBI Way: Inside the Bureau’s Code of Excellence.”

During this podcast, Figliuzzi discusses the January 6th insurrection, security threats against the U.S. from within the nation from white supremacists and extremists who believe the 2020 election of President Joe Biden was not legitimate. He also explains how the Russia investigation during the Trump Administration was justified. 

Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”Apple PodcastsRSS

TwitterFrankBuckleyTV
FacebookFrankBuckley
InstagramFrankBuckleyTV
EmailFrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com
About the Podcast“Frank Buckley Interviews”
More podcasts from KTLA: Coronavirus DailySpoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery | Friends with Friends

Share this story

New episodes of the "Frank Buckley Interviews" podcast are released every Wednesday.

Explore KTLA Podcasts

California Cooking | Diva Defined | Frank Buckley Interviews | Home Made | Keepin’ It Friel | Mama Mentality | Rich on Tech | Spoken Dreams | The News Director's Office | CoronavirusDaily | Friends with Friends

Most Popular

Latest News

More News