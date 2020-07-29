Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias talks comedy & his Netflix show “Mr. Iglesias” | Frank Buckley Interviews

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is one of the world’s most successful comedians. He has performed sold-out stadium shows around the world and now stars in his own Netflix series “Mr. Iglesias,” which is currently in its second season. In this episode of Frank Buckley Interviews, Gabriel opens up about his career in comedy, including some of the health & emotional issues that led him to abruptly end a national tour in 2017. He reveals how he came out on the other side of those issues, and the joy of working on “Mr. Iglesias” and other creative projects.
