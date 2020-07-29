Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias talks comedy & his Netflix show “Mr. Iglesias” | Frank Buckley Interviews

Alan Zweibel is one of the original writers of Saturday Night Live, the co-creator and producer of It's Garry Shandling's Show, and a consulting producer on Curb Your Enthusiasm among many other credits. Alan is also a playwright whose theatrical works include his collaboration with Billy Crystal on the Tony Award-winning 700 Sundays and Bunny, Bunny: Gilda Radner, A Sort of Love Story. He is the author of numerous books including Lunatics (co-authored with Dave Barry), and The Other Shulman (for which he won the Thurber Prize for American Humor). His new book Laugh Lines: My Life Helping Funny People Be Funnier is available as an audio book later this month. Alan's next film project is a screenplay he co-authored with Billy Crystal, Here Today, which Crystal is directing and will star Tiffany Haddish.

During this podcast, Alan discusses his career as a writer and reveals what it was like to work on SNL in the show's first years including with Gilda Radner with whom he was in love. He talks about why he and Garry Shandling stopped speaking for years after the end of their collaboration, and he also takes us inside his longtime friendship and collaboration with Billy Crystal.

Related show links: