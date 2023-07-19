George Takei is an actor, author and activist who is perhaps best known for playing Hikaru Sulu of the USS Enterprise on the original “Star Trek” television series. George is also the inspiration behind the musical “Allegiance,” which was based on the true life story of the Takei family during World War II. As Americans of Japanese descent, they were forced to leave their home and give up their family business in Los Angeles to live in an internment camp throughout the war.

During this podcast, George talks about his family’s experience in the internment camps, about Star Trek and his cast mates, about his decision to come out and his advocacy for same sex marriage, and about having an asteroid named after him.

