Go, Dodgers! with Ned Colletti & Joe Davis | Frank Buckley Interviews

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the World Series! In this episode of the podcast, we revisit a conversation with former Dodgers GM Ned Colletti. He was in “The Big Chair,” as he titled his book about the experience of being the GM, from 2006 to 2014. He was one of the executives responsible for building the Dodgers team that played in the 2017 World Series when the conversation took place. Many of those same athletes are playing in the current World Series. We also hear from play-by-play man Joe Davis. He joined us on the KTLA Morning News this week to talk about it and to talk about how the Dodgers are doing.
