Go, Dodgers! with Ned Colletti & Joe Davis | Frank Buckley Interviews

Frank Buckley Interviews
Posted: / Updated:
Ned Colletti appears alongside Frank Buckley.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the World Series! In this episode of the podcast, we revisit a conversation with former Dodgers GM Ned Colletti. He was in “The Big Chair,” as he titled his book about the experience of being the GM, from 2006 to 2014. He was one of the executives responsible for building the Dodgers team that played in the 2017 World Series when the conversation took place. Many of those same athletes are playing in the current World Series. We also hear from play-by-play man Joe Davis. He joined us on the KTLA Morning News this week to talk about it and to talk about how the Dodgers are doing.

Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”Apple PodcastsRSS

TwitterFrankBuckleyTV
FacebookFrankBuckley
InstagramFrankBuckleyTV
EmailFrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com
About the Podcast“Frank Buckley Interviews”
More podcasts from KTLA: Coronavirus DailySpoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery | Friends with Friends

Share this story

New episodes of the "Frank Buckley Interviews" podcast are released every Wednesday.

Explore KTLA Podcasts

California Cooking | Diva Defined | Frank Buckley Interviews | Home Made | Keepin’ It Friel | Mama Mentality | Rich on Tech | Spoken Dreams | The News Director's Office | CoronavirusDaily | Friends with Friends

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter