Gregory Zuckerman of the ‘Wall Street Jorunal’ and the race for a COVID-19 vaccine | Frank Buckley Interviews

Gregory Zuckerman is a Special Writer at The Wall Street Journal and an investigative reporter. He’s also the author of the new book “A Shot to Save the World: The Inside Story of the Life-Or-Death Race for a Covid-19 Vaccine.” He’s also the author of “The Man Who Solved the Market: How Jim Simons Launched the Quant Revolution,” “The Frackers: The Outrageous Inside Story of the New Billionaire Wildcatters,” and “The Greatest Trade Ever: The Behind-the-Scenes Story of How John Paulson Defied Wall Street and Made Financial History.”

During this podcast, Zuckerman takes listeners inside the dramatic story of scientists and entrepreneurs as they race to develop a Covid-19 vaccine. He also discusses vaccine hesitancy and why what he learned about the safety of the vaccines should reassure those who’ve resisted an inoculation.

New episodes of the "Frank Buckley Interviews" podcast are released every Wednesday.

