Historian Jon Meacham on the legacy of the late congressman John Lewis

Jon Meacham is a presidential historian, former editor of Newsweek, and the Putlizer Prize winning author of the new book “His Truth Is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope.” He is the author of several books including 2018’s “The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels.” Meacham was recently a featured speaker at the Democratic National Convention.

This audio podcast was originally a conversation for LiveTalks LA. Meacham discusses the life of the late John Lewis, Meacham’s decision to speak at the Democratic National Convention, and his views on the state of journalism.

