How Dr. David Fajgenbaum saved his own life | Frank Buckley Interviews

Dr. David Fajgenbaum is a medical doctor and University of Pennsylvania researcher who experimented on himself to save his own life. Dr. Fajgenbaum discovered he had Castleman disease, a rare disease that ravaged his body and nearly killed him. After experiencing several bouts of the disease, he set about researching his condition to determine what if anything could be done to “cure” it. He chronicles the story in his book “Chasing My Cure: A Doctor’s Race to Turn Hope into Action.”

His research into the cytokine storms he experienced as a Castleman disease patient is now helping in the fight against Covid-19. He co-authored a paper with Dr. Carl June on December 3, 2020 in the New England Journal of Medicine (link below) to help physicians to better understand cytokine storms and thus treat patients who are experiencing them.

During this podcast, Dr. Fajgenbaum details the near-death experiences he had while hospitalized, and recounts the process by which he researched his disease and ultimately discovered a cure. Dr. Fajgenbaum also talks about how he helps others with Castleman disease and how being in remission made it possible to marry the woman he loves, to be a father to their child, and to appreciate every day of his new life.

