J. David McSwane is an investigative reporter with the non-profit news organization ProPublica. He is the author of the new book “Pandemic, Inc.: Chasing the Capitalists and Thieves Who Got Rich While We Got Sick.”

During this podcast, McSwane reveals who profited from the pandemic and how taxpayers funded untested and incompetent contractors. He details the U.S. government’s rush to protect Americans from the Covid-19 virus as it spread across the globe, and he discusses the government’s lack of preparation that left it vulnerable to profiteers who in some cases had no ability to deliver on the multi-million dollar contracts they received.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”: via iTunes | RSS

Twitter: FrankBuckleyTV

Facebook: FrankBuckley

Instagram: FrankBuckleyTV

Email: FrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com

About the Podcast: “Frank Buckley Interviews”

More podcasts from KTLA: The News Director’s Office | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery