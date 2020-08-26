Jeffrey Toobin chronicles the investigation of President Trump | Frank Buckley Interviews

Kevin Kwan is the author of Crazy Rich Asians, the international best-selling novel that became a ground-breaking and box office-shattering movie of the same title directed by Jon M. Chu. The movie grossed more than $238 million and became Hollywood's highest grossing romantic comedy in 10 years. It was also the first major studio movie to feature a majority Asian cast in 25 years.

Kevin Kwan's books have been translated into 30 languages. The Crazy Rich Asians trilogy also included China Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems. At one point in 2018, the three books held the top three spots on the New York Times Bestsellers List. His new book is Sex and Vanity.

During this podcast, Kevin discusses Sex and Vanity, the success of Crazy Rich Asians, his writing process, and racism directed against Asian Americans in the midst of the Covid 19 pandemic.

