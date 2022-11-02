Jennifer Stone is best known for her role as Harper Finkle in the Disney Channel hit series Wizards of Waverly Place. Not long after that series ended, Stone was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. It inspired her to change the focus of her life from acting to medicine and caring for others. Stone went to nursing school and now works as an emergency room nurse at a Southern California hospital.

In recognition of Diabetes Awareness Month, Stone discusses her decision to become a healthcare professional, she reveals what it’s like to live with type 1 diabetes while working to help patients, and she takes us inside the emergency room where she worked with doctors, her fellow nurses, and other healthcare providers to save lives during the height of the Covid pandemic.

